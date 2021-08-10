Christina Applegate has been diagnosed with Multiple sclerosis (MS).

The 49-year-old actress took to Twitter on Tuesday (10.08.21) to reveal that she found out just a few months ago that she suffers with the autoimmune disease, which affects the central nervous system.

She wrote: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it."

Christina's fellow actress Selma Blair revealed her own MS diagnosis three years ago and explained she first experienced symptoms while walking the runway for Christian Siriano during 2018's New York Fashion Week.

She said: "I have #multiplesclerosis . I am in an exacerbation. By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix , I have a job. A wonderful job. I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it . And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best. Since my diagnosis at ten thirty pm on The night of August 16, I have had love and support from my friends , especially @jaime_king @sarahmgellar @realfreddieprinze @tarasubkoff @noah.d.newman .

"And the biggest thanks to @elizberkley who forced me to see her brother #drjasonberkley who gave me this diagnosis after finding lesions on that mri. I have had symptoms for years but was never taken seriously until I fell down in front of him trying to sort out what I thought was a pinched nerve. I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know. And share (sic)."