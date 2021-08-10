Kim Kardashian West doesn't think her son Saint looks like Kanye West.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star was surprised when a fan told her on Twitter that her five-year-old son looks like the 'Good Morning' hitmaker - whom she split from earlier this year after almost seven years of marriage - because she "doesn't really see" it.

In response to a fan who said: "girl no he looks like kanye but chi! now that’s your twin! (sic)," Kim replied: "What’s crazy is I don’t really see that but everyone says it! (sic)"

However, the 40-year-old reality TV star did agree that her eight-year-old daughter North and Saint are the "perfect mix" of her and Kanye, while her three-year-old daughter Chicago is her "twin" and her two-year-old son Psalm is Kanye's.

Meanwhile, the ‘Heartless’ rapper was reportedly “disappointed” when his estranged wife filed to end their marriage earlier this year, but he has now “come around” to the idea of separating because he wants to keep things amicable for the sake of their four children.

A source said previously: "Kim and Kanye are spending time with the kids. Kanye has accepted that Kim wants a divorce. For a long time, it was very hard for him. He was disappointed. He has come around though. He wants the best for his kids. He is keeping things amicable with Kim so the kids can be happy. They have been spending time together as a family."

And Kim is said to be “happier” now that she’s split from Kanye, as she knows it was the “right decision”.

The source added: "For every week that goes by since she filed for divorce, Kim seems happier. She knows that filing for divorce was the right decision. The kids are doing as good as she could hope."