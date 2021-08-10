Kylie Jenner knows her fans will "fall in love" with her new 24K Birthday Collection.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star is releasing a new limited edition range as part of her Kylie Cosmetics brand to celebrate her 24th birthday on Tuesday (10.08.21), and she's convinced the new formulas she's created will be a big hit with her fellow make-up enthusiasts.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday (09.08.21), she said: "THE 24K BIRTHDAY COLLECTION LAUNCHES TOMORROW! i couldn’t be more excited to share these new products with you guys and i just know you will fall in LOVE with all these formulas. love ya guys and see you at 9am pst @kyliecosmetics KylieCosmetics.com xx (sic)"

The businesswoman has been teasing the collection for the past two weeks by releasing photographs of herself dressed in skimpy all-gold outfits to correspond with the theme but, at the time, she refused to give too much away in terms of the products she'd been working on.

However, earlier this week, she gave fans a little bit more to get excited about as she shared close-ups of the items she'd created - including a body glow liquid highlighter, lip lacquers in various shades, a hydrating lip serum with subtle gold flakes, a highly-pigmented eyeshadow palette, a new liquid eyeliner duo and an All Over Gloss.

Kylie hasn't gone into detail about the new formulas she's created for the 24K Birthday Collection, but she did recently revamp her products - including her world-famous lip kits - to ensure they are kinder to the planet and cruelty-free.

She said recently: "I'm so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan.

"Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance. My new lip kit has eight-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing. I'm excited for everyone to try the new products."

The 24K Birthday Collection launches at 9am (PST) on August 10 and is available from Kyliecosmetics.com.