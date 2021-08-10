Tyson Fury's newborn daughter has had her ventilator removed.

The 32-year-old professional boxer is over the moon that his little girl Athena - who he welcomed into the world with his wife Paris last weekend - is "doing really good" and has had the breathing apparatus taken out after being rushed to the intensive care unit shortly after her birth.

Taking to his Instagram account on Monday (09.08.21) evening, he said: "Hi guys, the baby's doing fantastic, a lot, lot better. She's off the ventilator, she's doing really good, look, she's lovely."

Earlier on in the day, Tyson had asked his fans to keep his baby girl in their "prayers" as doctors had told him that there were hoping to move her out of the intensive care unit following signs of improvement.

He said: "Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well - hopefully she comes out of ICU today. "Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless."

The couple – who married in 2009 – also have Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months, together.

In February, Tyson - who has previously admitted he wants as many as 11 children - revealed Paris was pregnant again.

He said: "Paris is pregnant again and the Lord has blessed us definitely with another child and I'm very thankful. Got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, they're all healthy. That's the most important thing, you know, your health and your family. Nothing else really matters. Your job, your money, your wealth, your career, none of that really matters because you can get another job, you can start snooker or you can go make more money.

"It doesn't really matter but the one thing you can't get back is your family. You can't get back time lost and that's the crazy thing about it all."