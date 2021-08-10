Kim Kardashian West is set to release a swimsuit collection.

The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star has teased that her next release as part of her Skims brand will be swimwear.

Taking to her Twitter account, the brunette beauty replied: "Soon come" after a fan tweeted: "Swimberly".

The 40-year-old businesswoman didn't give any more details on her swimwear plans but it seems her company is expanding quickly as she recently revealed that she was invited to design the official undergarments and loungewear for Team USA at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

She said at the time: "When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA, every moment I’ve spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle."

Kim launched Skims back in September 2019 and knew from the get-go what she wanted to achieve with the shapewear brand.

Emma Grede - who is the founding partner of the reality star's shapewear brand and co-founder of her sister Khloe Kardashian's Good American apparel label - said: "Skims was Kim's idea since she was making her own shapewear back in the day by dyeing it with tea bags to match her skin tone. She had a very clear idea. And I imagine that seeing what I did with Good American made me look like a good and attractive business partner to her - there's a trust level there. Kim can choose to work with anyone she wants in the whole world, but I really know the product."

And it looks like the brand is going from strength to strength at the moment as Kim also managed to persuade her "idol" Kate Moss to become an ambassador recently.

She said: "Introducing Kate Moss for SKIMS. I first met Kate in 2014 through Ricardo Tisci and was instantly struck by her cheeky sense of humour, authentic and classic beauty and we've been friend ever since!...

"She is the fashion icon. Defining a whole generation of style and I am honoured to feature her as the new face of SKIMs this summer (sic)"