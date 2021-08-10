Alfred Molina and Jennifer Lee have tied the knot.

The 'Spider-Man' actor, 68, and the 49-year-old 'Frozen' director wed in a simple garden ceremony, Jennifer revealed on Instagram.

She shared a number of pictures from the ceremony and wrote: "We did. We do."

Jennifer also posted a picture of herself with 'Frozen' actor Jonathan Groff, 36, who acted as officiant for the nuptials.

She captioned the image: "This beautiful, generous soul is the reason Fred and I met. We owe him the world."

Jennifer, who is the Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, wore a short sleeve, tulle dress with an A-line skirt and sequins dotted throughout.

Her groom donned a grey suit, light pink shirt and sunglasses.

While Jennifer and Jonathan worked on 'Frozen' together, he worked with Alfred on a 2012 production of John Logan's play 'Red'.

Both Molina and Groff starred in 2019's 'Frozen II' — with Molina as the voice of Agnarr, Elsa and Anna's father and Groff reprising his role of Kristoff.

Molina was previously married to English actress Jill Gascoine, who died in April 2020 at the age of 83.

And Lee, who shares daughter Agatha with ex-husband Robert Joseph Monn, said of Molina last year: "I just feel very lucky because I'm, you know, 48 years old and I'm very happy in my family life and he's very caring and very good to my daughter. And so I feel lucky."