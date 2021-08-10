Noel Gallagher says Matt Smith is a secret hellraiser but Liam Gallagher is "a bit of a charlatan".

The 54-year-old musician claimed 'The Crown' actor Matt can more than hold his own on raucous nights out but hinted that Liam's wild reputation is a complete myth.

Speaking during the first episode of 'The Radio X Residency with Noel Gallagher' on Sunday (08.08.21), he said: "What I’ve found down the years, is actors have to keep it a bit low key because the job that they're in requires so much investment that studios are not going to invest in a raving party animal. So actors, you'll find, lead the double life.

"Matt Smith can hold his own. He does tend to boot furniture over. He turns at about 3am or 4am in the morning. He supports Blackburn Rovers, right? And a couple of times, he's kind of just does that thing where he’ll drift off and then suddenly go 'ROVERS!' and kick a chair or something.

"I was about to have a word with him a couple of times, like 'Mate, kick the chair again, and you know, we're gonna have to work this out'."

However, when asked by his co-host Matt Morgan, "Who’s seen as a hell-raiser publicly that isn't?” Noel replied: "Our kid. He’s a bit of a charlatan. There's a lot actually. A lot of them in the game can't walk it like they talk it. It’s usually those with the big mouths.

"I'd say to the listener, all the people that you think that are, usually are not, and vice versa. And then there's the chosen few in the middle."

Noel also named U2 frontman Bono as a good party companion, alongside some indie musicians.

He said: "I remember we were an awards ceremony once and we went out afterwards, and the singer from The Kooks kind of got swept up in our entourage. Luke Kook was his nom de plume. And he stayed the distance. Yeah, but I haven’t seen him since.

"Who else? The bass player from The Vaccines got caught up in a night out with us once. Still going on about it apparently."

Noel Gallagher is hosting The Radio X Residency, Sundays from 7pm to 9pm, throughout August.