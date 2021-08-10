Brooklyn Beckham got some help from his father David Beckham in his latest cooking video.

The 22-year-old aspiring photographer roped in his soccer star dad David, 46, to help him cook a mushroom risotto and he shared the process on Instagram.

The video shows the pair working together in the kitchen, taking it in turns to add in ingredients and stir the risotto.

David also posted the video to his own Instagram page and captioned it: "Nothing better than cooking with my boy."

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Brooklyn is hoping to launch his own cooking show on YouTube or Facebook, and he has signed a deal with digital talent expert Kai Gayoso to help with his ambition.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Brooklyn's got a real flair in the kitchen and the tutorials he has posted on Instagram have received great feedback.

"Brooklyn takes real pride in his cooking and has been given some handy hints and tips by Gordon Ramsay, who is a close friend of the family.

"It's all incredibly exciting and Victoria and David are thrilled."

However, Brooklyn - who is engaged to Nicola Peltz - missed out on a recent chance to further hone his culinary skills when his dad David treated two of his other children, Romeo, 18, and nine-year-old Harper to a private masterclass with French chef Raymond Blanc in London.