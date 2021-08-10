TikTok was the world's most downloaded app in 2020.

The video-sharing platform took the top spot from Facebook Messenger, according to the digital analytics company App Annie.

The Chinese social media platform is the only app not owned by Facebook to make the global top five of downloads.

Facebook's flagship app, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger all featured near the top of the list, which Mark Zuckerberg's firm has dominated since it was launched in 2018.

TikTok's popularity continued even after former US President Donald Trump tried to ban it in the United States as he believed it posed a security risk as the Chinese government had access to its user data.

Trump's executive order was withdrawn by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

Chuzen Kin, marketing manager at App Annie, said: "The total viewing time for TikTok in the US and UK is longer than that for YouTube, and short videos will continue to attract attention."

"In terms of content, music and comedies are becoming more popular."

It emerged recently that TikTok is trialling a new vanishing clips feature similar to functions on Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram.

TikTok Stories will allow users to see content posted by accounts they follow for 24 hours before they are deleted.

The development comes after WhatsApp launched a feature for users to post photos or videos that disappear after they are seen.