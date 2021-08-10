Apple has defended a new system that scans users' phones for child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

The technology searches for matches of known abuse material before the image is uploaded to iCloud storage but has been met with a backlash from customers and privacy advocates.

Critics have warned that it could be a "backdoor" to spy on users and over 5,000 people and organisations have signed an open letter against the system.

Apple have pledged not to "expand" the system after the angry reaction.

The tech giant published a question-and-answer document that explained it has numerous safeguards in place to stop the system from being used for anything other than its purpose.

Apple said: "We have faced demands to build and deploy government-mandated changes that degrade the privacy of users before, and have steadfastly refused those demands. We will continue to refuse them in the future."

The company said that the tool will not allow the company to see or scan a user's photo album and will only scan photos that have been shared on iCloud.

The system will look for matches on the device based on a database of hashes of known CSAM images provided by child safety organisations and Apple have claimed that it will be almost impossible to falsely flag innocent people.

It said: "The likelihood that the system would incorrectly flag any given account is less than one in one trillion per year."

A human review of positive matches will also be conducted.