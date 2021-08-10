Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has claimed that Bitcoin will "unite the world".

The social media boss has long been an advocate of the cryptocurrency and spoke of its power after an amendment to expand the US government's influence on the industry was blocked.

Dorsey tweeted: "Bitcoin will unite a deeply divided country. (and eventually: world)"

The Twitter chief boldly claimed last month that cryptocurrency is capable of bringing about world peace as people will be less divided by wealth.

Speaking at a Bitcoin event, Dorsey said: "We have all these monopolies of violence, and the individual doesn’t have power. The amount of cost and distraction that comes from our monetary system today is real, and it takes away attention from the bigger problems.

"All these distractions that we have to deal with on a daily basis take away from all those bigger goals that affect every single person on this planet, increasingly so. It may sound a little bit ridiculous, but you fix that foundational level and everything above it improves, in such a dramatic way.

"It’s going to be long-term, but my hope is definitely peace."

Dorsey previously speculated that Bitcoin would be the world's only currency in an interview back in 2018.

He said: "The world ultimately will have a single currency, the internet will have a single currency.

"I personally believe that it will be bitcoin."