The cast of 'And Just Like That...' have been spotted filming a funeral scene sparking wild speculation about which 'Sex and the City' character will meet their demise.

It was recently reported that a major cast member will be killed off in the 'Sex and the City' revival series and a TikTok video shows extras dressed in black milling around the Wolf Building in New York City.

Fans of the series went into meltdown after the clip was released as they attempt to work out which character will be meeting their maker.

Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) are among the frontrunners to be killed off while Steve Brady (David Eigenberg) and Magda (Lynn Cohen) have also been tipped to meet a grisly end by fans.

A source close to the show recently teased that "it is going to be a big death" – suggesting that it could be Mr. Big – the husband of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker).

Other show insiders have suggested that Samantha could die as Kim is not involved in 'And Just Like That...', turning down the chance to reprise her most famous role.

Fans on social media speculated about the possible victim, with one writing: "Rumour has it it's Mr. Big?.

Another added: "Lord forgive me please be Big. I can't handle more back and forth with him and Carrie, enough is enough lol (sic)"

However, another fan was saddened by Mr. Big's possible demise.

They wrote: "Ok why do they have to do something so depressing? Why would Big have to die? That will ruin it for me."

Only senior cast and crew have been made aware of which character will die and are sworn to secrecy.

A source said: "In the first episode fans will be served up a jaw-dropping storyline where one of the major names on the show will die.

"Those in the know are calling it a ''big death'', which obviously has everyone leaping to the conclusion that Mr. Big will be no more."