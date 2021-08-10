Mel Gibson is charging fans up to £1,000 for a picture and a handshake at his upcoming meet and greets with fans.

The 'Braveheart' star is appearing in London, Glasgow, Birmingham and Leeds later this year in an 'Experience with Mel Gibson' but is charging a hefty price for those who want to get up close and personal.

The most expensive spots for the November event - which includes a three-course dinner and a band and Mel, 65, discussing his Hollywood career on stage – cost £345.

Fans of the 'Mad Max' star are told: "Super premium table location (Best seats in the house!).

"Drinks reception on arrival in our fabulous VIP area. Table service for the duration of the evening.

"Welcome drinks package shared with your table, including, Champagne, Wine, Beers, Soft Drinks and Iced Water."

Fans will also get the chance to meet Mel for £650 per person for a VIP meet and greet and photo opportunity but they have been told that only one guest can be in the snap and they must also pay for a dinner ticket.

Event organisers say: "Only 20 available. Queue priority, Premium guests will be first in line for the photos.

"Limited edition GOLD access Lanyard. Choice to either…Get the mount of your photo frame signed in Gold pen [OR] signed Mel Gibson Movie poster (SIZE A3).

"All our items come with COA and video of the signing."