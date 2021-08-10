Kerry Katona is taking her daughter Heidi out of her school due to bullying.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has made the decision not to send her 14-year-old daughter - whose father is her second husband Mark Croft - back to the school she has been attending since the family relocated to the North of England due to the mistreatment Heidi has been getting from "some horrible boys".

Writing in her weekly New! magazine column, she revealed: "I had my first day off in weeks recently, so it was really nice to just relax. Me and Heidi went to get our nails done. It was so lovely to spend some quality time together.

‘She got loads more s*** at school from some horrible boys. I’ve decided I’m definitely taking her out of that school.

"Your schooldays are so important and it’s about investing in your future."

Heidi's plight with her fellow pupils is not the only problem Kerry is experiencing with her kids.

The 40-year-old star's 18-year-old daughter Lilly-Sue - whose dad is former Westlife singer Brian McFadden - has been diagnosed with COVID-19 and she's "not feeling very well at all".

She shared: "Unfortunately our Lilly has now tested positive for COVID. She’s not feeling very well at all, bless her.

"Hopefully she’ll be on the mend soon."

Kerry also has three other children, 19-year-old Molly - whose dad is Brian - 12-year-old Max, from her marriage to Mark, and six-year-old Dylan-Jorge, whose dad her late third husband George Kay.

Kerry - who is engaged to personal trainer Ryan Mahoney - previously revealed plans to put Heidi in an all-girls private school due to the bullying she was experience, with many of the jibes being "crude" comments about her famous mother.

She said: "My poor Heidi has had such a s*** time since we moved up north. She started at her new school and she’s made some good friends but some of the boys have been horrible to her.

"It’s disgusting. It’s hard enough moving away, never mind having to deal with that.

"I’m thinking about putting her into the same school as DJ now, which is a private all-girls school. Molly and Lilly also went there and it’s a brilliant school."