Jason Momoa has paid tribute to an 'Aquaman' fan who lost his battle with brain cancer.

The 42-year-old actor took to Instagram on Monday (09.08.21) to honour eight-year-old Danny Sheehan after he passed away over the weekend.

Jason captioned a cartoon mural of Aquaman and Sheehan together: "Just found out this heartbreaking news.

"All my Aloha to this beautiful Ohana Love u baby boy rest in piece.

"You will live in my heart I dedicate Aquaman 2 to you lil angel Aloha UNKO Aquaman (sic)"

The 'Game of Thrones' actor had previously surprised Danny by sending him a package featuring collectibles from the superhero movie.

His mother Natalie Sheehan said at the time: "Danny was speechless – which for one so talkative, was a true testament to how surprised he was.

"My reaction was one of sheer delight, surprise, and gratitude. Danny had a rough week this week, so it was great to see him lively and excited."

Jason also contacted Danny via FaceTime back in November.

Meanwhile, Jason recently revealed that he wouldn't play his 'Game of Thrones' character.

The star portrayed Kahl Drogo in the fantasy drama series and he admitted it was "really, really, really hard" to shoot some of his scenes, including the Dothraki leader's wedding night rape of his young new wife Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) but he accepted it was his job at the time, though it's not an experience he's keen to repeat.

Jason said: "Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You're playing someone that's like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it's not a nice thing, and it's what that character was.

"It's not my job to go, 'Would I not do it?' I've never really been questioned about 'Do you regret playing a role?'

"We'll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again."