Tyson Fury's newborn daughter is back in intensive care.

The 32-year-old boxer and his wife Paris welcomed baby Athena into the world on Sunday (08.08.21) but the tot was taken to an intensive care unit (ICU) and placed on a ventilator, and though it seemed things were looking better for the little girl as she was taken off her ventilator on Monday (09.08.21) evening, Tyson's latest social media update has sparked concern again.

He shared a new picture of Athena back in ICU and seemingly hooked onto a ventilator again and wrote on Instagram: "Baby Athena is back on icu. Please keep her in your prayers."

On Monday evening, Tyson had told his followers Athena was "a lot, lot better".

He posted: "Hi guys, the baby's doing fantastic, a lot, lot better. She's off the ventilator, she's doing really good, look, she's lovely."

Earlier on in the day, Tyson had asked his fans to keep his baby girl in their "prayers" as doctors had told him that there were hoping to move her out of the intensive care unit following signs of improvement.

He said: "Massive thanks for all the messages and support. The baby is in a stable position and doing well - hopefully she comes out of ICU today. "Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God bless."

The couple – who married in 2009 – also have Venezuela, 11, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, four, Valencia, three, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, 18 months, together.

In February, Tyson - who has previously admitted he wants as many as 11 children - revealed Paris was pregnant again.

He said: "Paris is pregnant again and the Lord has blessed us definitely with another child and I'm very thankful. Got a beautiful wife, beautiful kids, they're all healthy. That's the most important thing, you know, your health and your family. Nothing else really matters. Your job, your money, your wealth, your career, none of that really matters because you can get another job, you can start snooker or you can go make more money.

"It doesn't really matter but the one thing you can't get back is your family. You can't get back time lost and that's the crazy thing about it all."