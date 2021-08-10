Prince Harry came up with the idea to juggle in his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's 40th birthday video.

The former actress used her milestone birthday last week to announce her 40x40 initiative - which asked 40 famous faces to mentor women re-entering the workplace for 40 minutes - and the short film she made to announce the venture featured a cameo appearance from her husband showing off his ball skills.

And Melissa McCarthy, who appears alongside Meghan in the video, revealed Harry came up with the concept himself, though he was unsure if people would find it "weird".

She told 'Access Hollywood': "He's like, 'Is it going to be weird if I stand outside and juggle?' I was like, 'Weird in the way that will make me watch it five million times.' "

In the video, Melissa jokingly suggested Meghan celebrated her birthday with a 'Suits' reunion - and she revealed the gag was the duchess' idea.

She said: "The 'Suits' reunion really made me laugh. That was not my idea. I wish I could claim that bit, but it was hers."

The 'Nine Perfect Strangers' actress was "so pleased" to be involved with the video.

She said: "[Meghan] said, 'Let's do it in a fun way and see if we can drum up more people helping more women kind of get back into the workforce.' I was like, 'Yes! What a great idea.' I was so pleased to be a part of it."

And the 50-year-old star praised Meghan and Harry - who have children Archie, two, and Lili, two months, together - as "very inspiring" for making their own choices after stepping back as senior royals last year.

She said: "They were so sweet and funny. I just find them very inspiring. They're carving out their own lives. They're carving out their lives for their kids."