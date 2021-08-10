Beyonce is building hemp and honey farms.

The 'Formation' singer - who has children Blue Ivy, nine, and Rumi and Sir, four, with husband Jay-Z - admitted the coronavirus pandemic gave her the time to "create positive rituals" to look after herself better and she's "so happy" to be setting a good example for her kids by embracing the healing properties of the natural world.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar for their Icon issue, she said: "During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things.

"I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I've experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children.

"And now I'm building a hemp and a honey farm. "I've even got hives on my roof! And I'm so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me."

And the 39-year-old star admitted her new interest sparked one of her "most satisfying moments" as a parent when she came across her daughter enjoying a relaxing ritual.

She added: "One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace. I have so much to share … and there's more to come soon!"

Elsewhere in the interview, Beyonce spoke of how much her own parents, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Mathew Knowles, have inspired her.

She said: "My mother has always been my Queen and still is. She has always been so strong and is filled with humanity. She worked 18 hours a day with calloused hands and swollen feet. No matter how tired she was, she was always professional, loving, and nurturing. I try to handle my work and run my company in the same way.

"My father constantly encouraged me to write my own songs and create my own vision. He is the reason I wrote and produced at such a young age."