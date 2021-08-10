Sophia Bush has got engaged.

The former 'One Tree Hill' actress has got engaged to Grant Hughes after the businessman surprised her by popping the question while they were on vacation in Lake Como, Italy.

She wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the proposal: "So it turns out that being your favorite person’s favorite person is the actual best feeling on planet Earth #YES.

“Thank you to @comoclassicboats and @bottega53 for helping my favorite human plan the most incredible, moving surprise of my life. My heart. It bursts.(sic)"

The couple have been dating for a year and the 39-year-old actress - who was previously married to Chad MichaelMurray - recently admitted she'd been to be sure about the "motivations" behind tying the knot again before agreeing to it.

Speaking on the 'Inside of You' podcast, she said: "I think it depends on what people's motivations are and I want to make sure, whether it's myself or one of my best friends, that we're clear on what it is we're signing up for rather than thinking we're getting some Kate Hudson and Matt McConaughey rom-com life.

"This notion that you're going to meet your person and they're going to make you so happy that you're going to be fulfilled and you'll never be nervous again and you'll never ever think anyone else is hot—like what? It's such an absurd joke."

And when it comes to her relationship, Sophia thinks "radical honesty" is vital.

She said: "What I am a fan of, what I am a believer in is real partnership, real intimacy that comes with radical honesty and with ground rules of always giving your partner the benefit of the doubt while asking questions, while being able to be vulnerable, admit when you're afraid, admit when you're being triggered by something else. You have to do a lot of work."