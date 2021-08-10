Christina Ricci is pregnant.

The 41-year-old actress - who has six-year-old Freddie with former husband James Heerdegen - shared a photo of her sonogram on Instagram on Tuesday (10.08.21), a month after her divorce was signed off, as she celebrated the fact her life "keeps getting better".

She wrote alongside the photo: "Life keeps getting better. [party popper emoji] (sic)"

It has not been confirmed who the father of the 'Addams Family' star's baby is, however, according to TMZ, her hairstylist Mark Hampton shared the same photos and caption on his account.

Christina filed for divorce from James - who she married in 2013 - a year ago following an alleged domestic battery incident.

Six months later, she was granted a domestic violence restraining order, which means her estranged husband can't go within 100 yards of her.

The actress stated the alleged abuse began in 2013 when she found out she was pregnant and she claimed James has also threatened to "kill" her on multiple occasions.

She wrote in a declaration: "I began to feel extremely isolated."

She also recalled a family vacation to New Zealand where her spouse "said something that made me think" he "could kill me."

She wrote: "He said the only way he could feel sorry for me is if I were dismembered into small pieces.

"That night I hid all the knives in the cabin where we were staying. I feared for my life and the life of our son. I slept in a separate bedroom with Freddie, and I locked the door."

The filmmaker's lawyer insisted at the time that his client "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020."

James had also sought his own restraining order, in which he accused Christina of domestic violence and excessive drinking, but it was denied by the courts.