Duane 'Dog' Chapman is getting married next month.

The 67-year-old star got engaged to Francie Frane in May last year, 11 months after his wife Beth Chapman died of cancer and now he's revealed he and the 52-year-old rancher will tie the knot in just a few weeks time.

Speaking on the 'Two Guys From Hollywood' podcast, he said: "I'm getting married. We went to the venue, picked it out yesterday, looked at it. Man, it costs a lot to get married."

Dog admitted he "felt very bad" about wanting to settle down again after losing Beth but is convinced he's making the right decision after seeking spiritual guidance.

He explained: "Francie's husband passed away over three years ago, Beth passed away over two years ago, and I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth.

"And then when I went to the Bible, the Genesis, and found out how Adam got Eve, as I was going to find the exact story, I saw the scripture that says, 'God does not want a man to be alone.'

"He knows we need a companion, whether we're a man or a woman. So anyway, yes, September 2."

Francie lost her husband to cancer six months before Beth died, and Dog has said he and his new fiancé "cry" and "hold each other" while reminiscing about their respective partners.

He previously explained: "For a living, she's a rancher and she recently lost her husband to cancer six months before I lost Beth Chapman so we hopped on the phone, started talking to each other, crying and consoling each other and then one thing led to another and it's just incredible that I've been able to meet someone like her. With Francie, I'm allowed to speak about Beth, we speak about her husband. We cry. We hold each other."

And the bounty hunter is convinced Beth would "approve" of his new partner.

He said: "As far as my gene pool, I think she would approve. I didn't have ranchers in my gene pool. I don't know if Beth even knows. She's kicking around with the angels. She's all happy. I don't know if she knows."