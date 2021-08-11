Lionel Messi wants to "build something special" at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 34-year-old soccer ace has officially left Barcelona after 21 years and signed a two-year contract with the French club, with an option for a third year, which is worth £25 million per year after tax, plus bonuses.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner - who will also receive a £25 million signing-on fee - is to take the number 30 shirt for his new club, the same number he wore when he made his debut for Barcelona in 2003.

He said of his new club: "I am excited to begin a new chapter of my career at Paris Saint-Germain. Everything about the club matches my football ambitions.

"I know how talented the squad and the coaching staff are here. I am determined to help build something special for the club and the fans, and I am looking forward to stepping out onto the pitch at the Parc des Princes."

And the club are "delighted" with the new addition to their "world-class squad".

PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said: "I am delighted that Lionel Messi has chosen to join Paris Saint-Germain and we are proud to welcome him and his family to Paris.

"He has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same.

"The addition of Leo to our world-class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club.

"Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world."

Lionel - who has three sons with wife Antonela Roccuzzo - will give his first press conference as a PSG player on Wednesday (11.08.21) morning.

The Argentina captain had expressed a hope to stay with Barcelona and sign a new five-year deal but the club were bound by La Liga's rules on club spending and even after the striker offered to halve his pay they were still unable to keep him.