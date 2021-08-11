Hilarie Burton felt like a "prostitute" when she had to film an intimate kissing scene for 'One Tree Hill'.

The 39-year-old actress was thankful her co-star Chad Michael Murray was happy to wear a tank top so she didn't have to kiss his "bare body" during a moment where she was instructed to undress the actor while their characters Peyton Sawyer and Lucas Scott kissed in a bedroom during a party, but she was still deeply uncomfortable during filming.

She said: “Chad was cool to leave a white tank top on underneath his button-up shirt so I wasn’t just kissing his bare body because that’s weird.

"We’d all known each other for a couple of months [or] a couple weeks? I was so whacked out about it. They wanted me kissing all the way down his body, down to his belt. I don’t know that you see it, but I had to undo his belt.”

Hilarie has told the director she only felt comfortable doing two or three takes of the scene and it would have been "inappropriate" to do more, but she went on to break down in tears talking to her manager about it during a break from filming.

She said on her 'Drama Queens' podcast: “I was, like, crying in my trailer. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to do this. It feels dirty. It feels like they’re trying to sex everything up.'

“I felt like a prostitute. It was the first moment that I was, like, ‘I’m kissing someone for money. I’m getting paid to do this, like, performative [thing]’. There’s a morality thing where you’re like, ‘Am I a sex worker in a way? Is this OnlyFans in 2003?’”

But the support Hilarie felt from the rest of the people on set helped her overcome her fears to get through the scene.

She said: “All the women in the trailer got together and they’re like, ‘You may feel like you’re in this all by yourself, but we are here. We are standing right behind the monitor. Cheers to you being a badass, kiddo.

“We all did this shot together. It was such a moment of sisterhood that really solidified my friendships behind the camera, because I knew that we were going to continue to do stuff that felt weird.”

