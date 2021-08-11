Seal is dating his former personal assistant Laura Strayer.

The 58-year-old star - who split from former wife Heidi Klum in 2012 after seven years of marriage - is in a relationship with Laura, who was previously employed by Seal and Heidi in 2006, and now works in the music industry.

Seal and Laura have been spotted looking loved up on a romantic getaway to France this summer.

A family source told The New York Post's Page Six: "I literally had no idea that Seal was dating Laura until I saw photos.

"Of course, we all want him to be happy - but it’s definitely ironic that he’s dating the help when he had such strong feelings about Heidi seeing Martin [Kirsten - Heidi's former bodyguard]."

Seal memorably lashed out when it was revealed that Heidi was dating her bodyguard Martin after the marriage split.

He fumed to TMZ at the time: "I would have preferred Heidi show a little bit more class and at least wait until we separated first before deciding to fornicate with the help, as it were … But I guess you now all have the answer that you’ve been looking for over the past seven months."

Heidi later said: "Yes … he has a very unique choice of words. I’m used to them. I don’t know. I don’t love that. Obviously, it’s not true. I’ve never looked at another man while I was with him. And it’s hard when you think that he thinks that, you don’t know … He was hurt."