Kate Beckinsale is the new face of a scorpion venom-infused skincare line.

The 48-year-old actress has been unveiled as the spokesperson for Mrvl Skin Solutions and will help launch their range of six products - a recovery cream, hyaluronic cream, night cream, serum, eye cream and collagen mask - in the autumn.

Mrvl's CEO, Rick Langley, is also the founder of the world's largest blue scorpion farm, and the company believe the blue scorpion venom has many benefits for the skin.

Their website claims: “This peptide has been clinically proven to help stimulate natural collagen production, fight free radicals, help regenerate symptoms of damaged skin and smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

The products will retail between $175 to $250.

Kate is no stranger to unusual beauty treatments as she previously credited her youthful complexion to a serum containing 'liquefied foreskins'.

The 'Jolt' actress underwent a bizarre £465 facial that includes a special epidermal growth factor (EGF) serum - which uses stem cells from the cloned foreskins of South Korean infants - to revitalize her skin following a long-haul flight and said that the procedure was "amazing".

Taking to Instagram to show off the results, she said: "After a long flight I do like to lie down and be covered in a mask of liquified cloned foreskins-frankly who doesn't?

"Thank you @georgialouisesk for an amazing facial. I especially liked you reassuring me it would be "light on penis" as it was my first time x" (sic)

And she is also a fan of the vampire facial, where a a shot of Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is injected into the skin.

She recently said: "I do like PRP, when they take your blood [plasma and re-inject it into your skin]. That’s a real thing, from your own body. But not with scary poisonous things!”