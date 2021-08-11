Firefox users will have increased privacy with the latest update.

Mozilla have introduced a new option in Firefox 91 to allow users to fully erase their browser history for any website they visit.

The update to Firefox Strict Mode builds on Total Cookie Protection and means people can delete all of the cookies and supercookies stored on their computers by individual sites, well as any trackers embedded into that site.

This prevents hidden privacy violations because browser users can spot which sites store information on their computers.

If the user tells Firefox to forget a website, it will automatically get rid of all cookies and other data, without any possibility third-party cookies will be left hidden on their systems after browsing the web.

Firefox 86 - which was released earlier this year - marked the launch of the company's 'cookie jar', which stored the data for each site a user visits, and the Enhanced Cookie Clearing feature makes it easier to remove all of this data, including the images, videos and scrips from other websites than can often be embedded.

Firefox users who want to use Enhanced Cookie Clearing will need to enable Strict Tracking Protection. Once this is done, Enhanced Cookie Cleaning will be used every time data for a specific website is cleared.