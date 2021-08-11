Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been house-hunting together.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker and the 48-year-old actor only rekindled their romance earlier this year, but it seems things are going from strength to strength between them as they were spotted looking at properties together in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday (10.08.21).

The couple were seen looking at a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion, which is listed on the market for $85 million, that boasts an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and boxing ring, a massive pool, as well as a guest penthouse and a caretaker's house.

They then reportedly drove over the hill to the San Fernando Valley where they viewed the late Bob Hope's former estate - which is currently owned by Ron Burkle and priced at $40 million - which is complete with five acres and a golf course.

A source told TMZ that the couple is not just looking for a property for Jennifer and, instead, one for both of them and their families.

The news that the pair are looking for a property together won't come as too much of a surprise to their friends as a source previously said they were planning to spend as much time with one another as possible.

An insider explained: "Their friends wouldn't be surprised if they move in together and ultimately end up together. They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority."

And, although things seem to be getting serious between them, the couple is not planning to tie the knot.

A source said previously: "They are fully committed to each other ... They have been meshing their lives and families and don't feel the need to get engaged yet or even tie the knot. They have both been there and don't feel it's necessary. They are both very secure within their relationship and Ben worships her. It's truly meant to be and everyone around them thinks they are a perfect match."

The 'Justice League' star has children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, whilst the 50-year-old beauty has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.