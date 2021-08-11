Batman's sidekick Robin has come out as bisexual.

The sexual orientation of the fictional crimefighter Robin - whose real name is Tim Drake - has been revealed in the newly-released installment of 'Batman: Urban Legends,' when he agrees to go on a date with a male character called Bernard Dowd.

The new comic sees Robin and Bernard fighting alongside each other before Robin visits him at his apartment.

Robin psyches himself up outside, saying: "It's OK, Tim. You got this."

When Bernard answers the door, he says: "I'm really glad you got home okay. I was relieved. And I've been doing a lot of thinking, about that night. And I - I don't know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I'd like to figure it out."

Bernard responds, telling Robin: "I was hoping you would. Tim Drake … do you want to go on a date with me?"

And the comic ends with Robin saying: "Yeah, yeah, I think I want that."

Robin has previously dated female characters - including his relationship with Stephanie Brown - and writer Meghan Fitzman revealed she believes he is "still figuring himself out".

She said: "I wanted to pay tribute to the fact that sexuality is a journey. To be clear, his feelings for Stephanie have been/are 100 percent real, as are his feelings for Bernard. However, Tim is still figuring himself out. I don't think he has the language for it all… yet."

Robin has been played onscreen by Chris O'Donnell, and Brenton Thwaite and voiced by Ariel Winter in 'The Dark Knight Returns' and Michael Cera in 'The LEGO Batman Movie'.