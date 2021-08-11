Nick Grimshaw will be joined by a host of celebrities for his final Radio 1 show.

The 36-year-old star is leaving BBC Radio after 14 years at the station and he will be joined by stars including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Charli XCX, The 1975’s Matty Healy, Haim, Alan Carr and Sara Cox for his last broadcast on Thursday (12.08.21).

Additionally, his close pal Harry Styles is due to call in from Los Angeles for Nick's second last show.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "As well as being one of the most recognisable voices on British radio, Nick has gained a reputation for having loads of A-list mates thanks to his years of partying.

"This final week of shows has been really special to him, but for his last few hours on air Nick wanted something extra special.

"He will have Katy and Orlando chatting with him. Matty and Charli are also going to be calling.

"Nick has already found this week emotional, but he wants to keep the last show light and fun, with loads of outrageous stories. It’ll be a good laugh to celebrate the time he has spent at Radio 1."

Nick announced in June that he will be leaving the BBC after 14 years.

He said: "I have some news guys, some big news. It's big news for me to announce. I want to do it at the start of the show otherwise I'll be weird for the next two hours.

"I've been thinking about it for a little while, after 14 years of working here I've made a big decision.

"It a huge decision, an exciting one and a happy one. It's something I've given a lot of thought. Radio 1 is home to me. It's the only station I've wanted to work.

"I was thinking the past 18 months have been the most surreal moments ever. A lot of you guys, you take stock in times like this and look at your life. I looked at mine and I wanted to make that change.

"My childhood dream was to work on Radio 1 and I have been lucky enough to make that dream come true.

"It has been everything I'd imagined and even more. I grew up wanting to connect with people and to feel accepted and the Radio 1 listeners gave me that and let me be part of their daily life, for which I will be eternally grateful.

"But over the last few months I've been doing a lot of thinking about my future and after 14 years, I've made the decision that it's time for me to move on - I'd like to thank the listeners as without them none of this could have been possible and the Radio 1 family, who have been such a huge part of my life. Thank you thank you thank you."

Nick's Drivetime show will be taken over by Vick Hope and Jordan North.