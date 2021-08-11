Sophie Anderton is married.

The 44-year-old model and reality TV personality has finally tied the knot with Count Kaz Balinski-Jundzill, 52, after they were forced to postpone the ceremony three times during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sophie told the Daily Mail's Richard Eden last week: "Yesterday, I married my best friend, soulmate and lifetime partner in crime. I cannot believe after so many obstacles and date changes, I am officially Mrs Kaz Balinksi."

The pair wed in Ireland, where Kaz owns a 1,500-acre estate, Glendalough House, in County Wicklow.

The couple now live in Wicklow, with Sophie previously explaining: "I moved here in July 2018. I was travelling a lot back and forth there on in but I absolutely love it here in Ireland.

"I was staying with Kaz, my fiancé, for weekends and we just decided that actually we wanted to be together.

"Even though it's an hour flight, the long distance was taking its toll so it's actually the best move I've ever made and I absolutely love it here.

"Who knew? I'm a country girl at heart.

"I think the backdrop actually outshines me because it's one of the most incredibly beautiful places I've ever lived."

And she previously said Kaz - who was previously married to TV chef Lorraine Pascale - was "worth waiting for".

Sophie explained: "I'm really looking forward to getting married and having children. I've been waiting for someone to be an amazing father to my children, and it was so worth the wait."