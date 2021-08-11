Kerry Katona has been forced to pull her daughter out of school due to bullying.

Heidi Croft, 14 - who Kerry shares with her former husband Mark Croft - has been targeted by some "horrible boys" in her class so her mother Kerry, 40, has decided to remove her from the school completely.

Kerry wrote in her OK! magazine column: "As I said [before], she got loads more s*** at school from some horrible boys. I’ve decided I’m definitely taking her out of that school. Your schooldays are so important and it’s about investing in your future."

And Kerry decided to cheer Heidi up with a girly day of pampering.

She said: "I had my first day off in weeks recently, so it was really nice to just relax. Me and Heidi went to get our nails done. It was so lovely to spend some quality time together."

Kerry - who shares daughters Molly, 19, and Lilly-Sue, 18, with first husband Brian McFadden, Heidi, 14, and son Max, 13, with second husband Mark, and daughter Dylan-Jorge, seven, with late third husband George Kay - previously spoke out about the bullying Heidi was facing, and revealed that the boys have been making derogatory comments to her about Kerry.

She wrote: "My poor Heidi has had such a s*** time since we moved up north. She started at her new school and she’s made some good friends but some of the boys have been horrible to her.

"They were teasing her about me and saying some really crude things just because I’m in the public eye. She came home in tears. It’s disgusting. It’s hard enough moving away, never mind having to deal with that.

"I’m thinking about putting her into the same school as DJ now, which is a private all-girls school. Molly and Lilly also went there and it’s a brilliant school."