Hilary Swank has settled her lawsuit against SAG-AFTRA's health plan.

Last September, the 47-year-old actress sued the board of trustees for the actors' union health plan over their "antiquated, barbaric" policies after being denied coverage for the treatment of ovarian cysts.

Hilary claimed they had "stopped allowing her claims for treatment of ovarian cysts" in 2015, seven years after she was diagnosed with the condition when her "left ovary was destroyed and removed during emergency surgery."

However, Bloomberg Law has reported that both sides came to a settlement agreement, which was submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California last week.

Details of the deal have not been made public.

In her initial filming, Hilary explained she was denied treatment at a time she "was undergoing procedures to preserve her ability to conceive in the future."

Her legal documents added: "Seizing upon Swank's choice to keep her options open, the Trustees pointed to an exclusion in the Plan for 'infertility treatment,' relying on the notion that the only purpose of preserving the health of an ovary is to procreate.

"This matter addresses the shockingly antiquated question of whether the sole purpose of a woman, specifically her ovaries, is to procreate.

"When faced with a claim for insurance benefits for medically necessary treatment of ovarian cysts and endometriosis, the Trustees answered 'yes,' determining that there could be no possible reason to treat those conditions other than for the purpose of trying to conceive."

The lawsuit insisted Hilary - who married Philip Schneider in 2018 - and her medical team explained she "was not seeking coverage for fertility treatment, but only for treatment for her ovarian cysts" but "the Trustees dug in their heels."

The documents added: "The Trustees repeatedly said that there was no medically necessary reason to treat or monitor ovarian cysts other than for 'infertility treatment.'"

Hilary told People in a statement at the time: "[I am] truly exhausted by the way women's ovarian and cyclical health issues continue to be treated by healthcare insurance companies.

"I have experienced it in my own life, and I continually read about it across social media and in the press.

"Their policies are antiquated, barbaric and primarily view the role of women's organs solely as a means for procreation."