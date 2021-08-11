Rocket League Season 4 will be available on all platforms today.

Developers Psyonix have confirmed that the new update will be released on Wednesday (11.08.21) and will give players a brand new Rocket Pass and Rocket Pass Premium to unlock and play through - with the latter offering 70 tiers of rewards and a new Outlaw car for gamers.

The update also introduces the new Deadeye Canyon Arena, a map themed around the American West, which will be available in all standard playlists when it is released.

There will also be several new limited-time modes in 'Rocket League', with 2v2 Heatseekers put into rotation and Speed Demon arriving later this week.

Players will also be given a streamer safe music mode that disables copyright music and an expanded roster of Competitive Tournament modes.

Spin-off title 'Rocket League Sideswipe' has been announced for iOS and Android later this year with the game taking advantage of touchscreen controls, rather than being a port of the original.

As reported by GameSpot, the upcoming title - set to be released later this year - has switched to a side view to better suit the smaller screens.

Each match will last two minutes, and they can either be played one-on-one or with two teammates pairing up on each side.

There will be competitive rankings to test your skills, and while newcomers will find it easier to play, longtime fans will also get something from the game.