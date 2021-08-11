FIFA 22 will allow gamers to turn off other player's celebrations.

EA Sports have revealed that they will add the long-requested fan feature by allowing frustrated gamers to skip over the joy of their rivals.

The Celebration Camera Focus setting will allow players to switch the ability to watch opposition celebrations on and off and instead focus on the reaction of their own team.

FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) producer Mike Barnucz explained in a Pitch Notes blog post: "Conceding a goal is always heartbreaking, especially in a closely fought match. While celebrations are an important part of real-world football, we know watching them can be a frustrating experience for some players.

"That’s why we’ve introduced new Celebration Camera Focus settings that allow you to focus on either your team’s reaction or your opponent’s celebration when conceding a goal. By default, it will be set to 'Opponent Celebrations'."

Barnucz adds that the setting will apply to every mode in 'FIFA 22' and not just Ultimate Team.

EA removed the controversial 'shh' celebration from FIFA 21 as it allowed players to prolong the time others would need to wait for the match to begin again.

It is the latest addition to the game that will also introduce FUT Heroes to Ultimate Team and a revamped Career Mode experience.