Retro Games have announced the THEA500 Mini.

The developer has confirmed a fully licensed reimagining of the 16-bit home computer that will feature a number of classic Amiga games.

The THEA500 Mini is a homage to the 1980s heyday of 16-bit personal computing and is inspired by the release of the Amiga 500 in 1987.

Gamers will have the chance to play 25 classic Amiga games that can be selected for a simple to use carousel. The titles include 'Another World', 'Simon The Sorcerer', 'The Chaos Engine' and 'Worms'.

The game can be saved and resumed at any time to help gamers finish the punishingly difficult classics.

The device comes with the original 2-button mouse and a newly engineered 8-button precision gamepad that gives gamers the chance to select their own control method.

Paul Andrews, Managing Director at Retro Games, said: "In this initial mini version of THEA500®, we have created what we believe gaming fans will love, and will see as the evolution of mini-games consoles.

Debbie Bestwick, CEO of Team 17, added: "Retro Games have developed a truly unique product and I’m very excited to have our classic games represented in all their original glory."

The device is expected to be released in early 2022.