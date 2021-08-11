Alfred Hitchcock's daughter Pat Hitchcock has died at the age of 93.

The only child of the legendary director passed away in California on Monday (09.08.21), her daughter Katie O'Connell-Fiala confirmed.

Pat appeared in several of her father's films, with small roles in 'Strangers on a Train', 'Psycho' and 'Stage Fright'.

She also featured in movies such as 'The Case of Thomas Pyke' and TV series including 'Suspense', 'Suspicion' and 'The Life of Riley'.

Pat also appeared in the TV movies 'Skateboard', 'Six Characters in Search of an Author' and 'Ladies of the Corridor'.

She was born Patricia Hitchcock in 1928 to Alfred and his wife Alma Reville. The family moved to Los Angeles in 1939 and she decided to act from an early age.

Pat would mostly retire from acting to focus on bringing up her children but made contributions to Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine and penned a biography of her mother 'Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man' with Laurent Bouzereau.

Hitchcock had always insisted that she didn't get parts in her father's movies due to nepotism, and if anything her dad was harder on her than the other performers.

Pat said: "I wish he had believed in nepotism. I'd have worked a lot more.

"But he never had anyone in his pictures unless he believed they were right for the part. He never fit a story to a star or to an actor. Often I tried to hint to his assistant, but I never got very far.

"She'd bring my name up, he'd say, 'She isn't right for it', and that would be the end of that."

Pat is survived by her three daughters, Mary Stone, Tere Carrubba and Katie O'Connell-Fiala.