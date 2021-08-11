The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired a new Head of Scripted TV to work on their Netflix shows.

The couple have brought producer Nishika Kumble under the Archewell banner to oversee the scripted TV shows they will be making with the streaming giant with a focus to create content from diverse voices that informs, elevates and inspires.

Kumble previously worked as VP development and production at Le Train Train Productions, the company run by Hollywood actress Rashida Jones and Will McCormack, and was also Director of Development at Noah Hawley's 26 Keys Productions where she was responsible for producing FX’s award-winning series 'Fargo' and 'Legion'.

Kumble's official title is SVP of Scripted TV and she will work under Ben Browning, Archewell's Head of Content.

Ben started his role at the couple's company in March and his previous credits include 'Late Night', 'The Big Sick', 'Arrival, Room' and 'Promising Young Woman', which starred with Carey Mulligan and was nominated for five Oscars.

Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 40, have been on a hiring spree as of late and other additions to the company include Chanel Pysnik as Head of Unscripted and Rebecca Sananes as Head of Audio.

Speaking about his decision to join Archewell, Browning said: "From the moment they shared their vision for Archewell as a global production company that will spotlight diverse voices and share uplifting stories, I knew I wanted to help with this unique opportunity.

"It's a thrilling company to be starting."

Harry and Meghan signed their deal with Netflix - which boasts 190 million subscribers worldwide - in September 2020 and their first projects with the company have now been confirmed.

In July, Meghan - who previously worked as an actress known as Meghan Markle before she married British royal Harry - announced an animated series, working title 'Pearl', which focuses on a 12-year-old girl's "heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history”.

The duchess will serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish, as well as Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda.

In a statement, Meghan said: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges.

“I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

“David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."

And while Meghan works on her animated series, Harry is heading up a docuseries titled ‘Heart of Invictus’.

The project will follow athletes as they prepare for the Invictus Games – which Harry founded in 2014 for wounded service personnel and veterans – in The Hague, the Netherlands, which is set to take place in 2022.