Dan Stevens would never "erase" any memories of 'Downton Abbey'.

The 38-year-old star rose to fame in the acclaimed period drama series in the role of Matthew Crawley and admits that he will always be fond of the show as it gets him recognised.

Dan said: "Very often as an actor, you have to tell people what you've been in and often they haven't seen anything, and it can be a bit demoralising.

"There's no way I would sort of wish to erase the memory of it."

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor is currently starring in the German movie 'I'm Your Man', in which he plays a male robot who has been designed to provide companionship to women, and is pleased to have added more variety to his acting career.

Dan said: "For me ... that's really all I ever set out to achieve."

The star also explained that the exploration of the male/female divide and the theme of living with robots in his latest film appealed to him.

In an interview with the Metro newspaper, he said: "I used to have a postcard on my fridge that said, 'The difference between men and women'. And with men, it was one switch. And then women, it was an entire board of knobs and dials and things like that!

"And there's something interesting in the complexity of that algorithm. But it's one of the great things about the film – people come away asking these questions. Could they live with it (a humanoid)? Would they live with it?"