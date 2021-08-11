Ashley Graham’s control has “gone out the window” during her pregnancy.

The 33-year-old model is currently expecting her second child with her husband Justin Ervin, and has said she’s stopped trying to “control” her body because she knows she will “never feel the same” as she did before she was pregnant.

She said: “I think being in control when you're pregnant, it just gets thrown out the window.

"And I learned that the hard way when I tried to control everything when I was pregnant with Isaac and I told myself that I was going to bounce right back because I was breastfeeding and everybody told me, 'Oh, if you breastfeed you're going to lose all the weight.’ And I had a few honest women tell me you will never feel the same. So they were just blunt with me and sure enough, I haven't felt the same.

"And then boom. I was like, 'Well, I just got pregnant again so maybe I'll never feel the same and I don't even know what I felt like before I was pregnant with Isaac anyways.’ ”

Ashley – who already has 18-month-old son Isaac with Justin – also heaped praise on the “mommy community” that she joined when she was pregnant with her first child, as she now has a place to go to for advice without being shamed.

She added to People magazine: "I think that the best thing I did was find a mommy community and when I'm pregnant, I find other pregnant people to just call and ask [questions] because this pregnancy is so different from the last and different symptoms, different feelings.

"And then when the kid gets here, then you have a whole other slew of questions because they don't come with a manual, so [I'm] all about the community. And I think that if I didn't have that, I would be so lost."