Olivia Rodrigo has praised Taylor Swift for being “so supportive of other women”.

The 18-year-old singer received a sweet letter from the ‘Cardigan’ hitmaker after she achieved global stardom with her hit single ‘Driver’s License’, and has said it felt “so nice” to be “welcomed” into the music industry by a fellow female musician that she looks up to.

She said: “It’s so nice to be welcomed into the music industry and so great to be supportive of other women.

“She wrote me a letter a while ago, and she wrote something about how you make your own luck in the world, and how you treat other people always comes back to you.”

Olivia also had kind words to say about Selena Gomez, whom she spoke to about “prioritising mental health”.

She added: I met Selena, and she was so kind. She talked to me a lot about prioritising mental health, which I think is really important in this industry.

“All of us were in the limelight very young … that can be taxing on your psyche and can bring about all these weird issues.”

The singer also addressed the conversation around her hit single, which hit headlines when it was suggested the lyrics referred to Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter.

But Olivia said it was “strange” to see the song get that reaction, as she doesn’t “subscribe to hating other women because of boys”.

She told Variety magazine: “I put it out not knowing that it would get that reaction, so it was really strange [when] it did. I just remember [everyone being] so weird and speculative about stuff they had no idea about.

“I don’t really subscribe to hating other women because of boys. I think that’s so stupid, and I really resent that narrative that was being tossed around.”