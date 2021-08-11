John Stamos says his “dreams” of having a family has “come true” thanks to his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

The ‘Fuller House’ star has heaped praise on his spouse – whom he married in 2018 – and their three-year-old son Billy, as he says having a family as changed his life for the better after spending years convinced he would never be a dad.

He said: "I always wanted to have kids, but I didn't think I'd meet the right person. And maybe I felt like well, I have everything, I shouldn't be greedy.

“[Finding Caitlin helped me] straighten up my life. I wasn't deserving of it yet I think. But six years ago, I sobered up and I became a better person. And when Caitlin came around, I recognized it immediately. I said, 'I have to be good for that to make it work.' "

Despite being parents, John and Caitlin still find time for date nights away from their son, which help keep the romance alive between them.

John explained: "We surprise each other. Last week, she took me to the Lavender Festival and I absolutely loved it. The simplest things are what we strive to get back into. We can't imagine what life is like without the little guy, but we dip our toe in. And then we go home to a screaming child!"

While Caitlin added: "I forget what the magic ratio is, but I think it's about having more positive reactions over negative. It's nice to connect over something else - it's not always about the kid. We're still trying to find the balance!”

And ultimately, John believes his “dreams” have “come true” thanks to his wife and their son.

He told People magazine: “[A family] is what I always wanted. My dreams came true 100 times over."