Kelly Clarkson has asked a judge to legally change her name amid her ongoing divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The ‘Piece by Piece’ hitmaker has been legally known as Kelly Blackstock since her marriage to Brandon in 2013, but after their split in June last year, Kelly is now seeking to have her famous name restored.

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly is asking a judge for a default judgment in her ongoing case, which will officially make her divorced.

And as part of the judgement, the 39-year-old singer wants her last name to be legally changed back to Clarkson.

The new documents come after Kelly – who has River Rose, seven, and Remington Alexander, five with the talent manager – asked last month that a judge declare her and Brandon legally single because they "both deserve the opportunity to build a new life".

The ‘Because of You’ singer recently agreed to pay the majority of the fees to send their two children to private school, but refused to hand over any money to Brandon that could be used by the businessman to run his new ranch, which he has decided to make his career following the breakdown of his marriage.

Kelly has already agreed to pay $150,000 per month in spousal support whilst the divorce case continues in court as well as $45,000 in child support.

Meanwhile, Kelly is reportedly "doing great" as she continues to finalise her divorce.

An insider said: "Kelly is more than fine. She is doing great and facing forward. She’s enjoying the fact that she has the kids for the vast majority of the time and is enjoying time spent with them."