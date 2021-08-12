Robin Williams' son Zak has praised his late father for being an “inspiration” to others on the seventh anniversary of his death.

The Hollywood legend tragically took his own life after being diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2014, aged 63, and on Wednesday (11.08.21) his eldest son Zak honoured his life and celebrated his memory seven years after his passing.

In a post on Twitter, he wrote: “Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”

The sweet post comes less than one month after Zak also posted a moving tribute to his dad on what would have been his 70th birthday on July 21.

Alongside a black and white snap of the 'Jumanji' actor - who was also survived by Zelda, 31, and Cody, 29, whom he had with second wife Marsha - Zak wrote on Instagram: "Dad, on what would be your 70th birthday, I would want you to know that your incredible spirit lives within us.

"Our family will be celebrating you and your memory today. We miss you and love you always!"

Meanwhile, Zak – whose mother is Robin's first wife, Valerie Velardi – has previously been open about his own struggles with mental health following his father’s death.

He said: "I was heavily drinking to manage my mental health where it created very harmful issues. For me personally, I was having health issues.

"I was experiencing some psychosis and when I spoke with a psychiatrist I was diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder."

The 38-year-old actor also suffered from disassociation, which includes symptoms such as not feeling connected to your own body, and sought help immediately and continues to benefit from mental health services and therapies.

He said: "I found myself hitting rock bottom when I wanted to just be numb. I found myself wanting to drink alcohol and just not think. That was something that was really dysregulating for me.

"I found myself waking up in the morning and feeling like I was having a dissociative experience, but I just didn't want to be living the life I was living. I realised something had to give."