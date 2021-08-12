Kylie Jenner took a painting class to celebrate her 24th birthday.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star turned 24 on Tuesday (10.08.21), and sources have said the star celebrated her special day with some of her closest friends and family, and enjoyed her “favourite brunch foods”.

An insider told People magazine: “[Kylie] had a small birthday celebration with her family and very close friends.

“It was catered and she got to enjoy her favourite brunch foods and treats. It was a great day for her."

Among those in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Rob Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kourtney's boyfriend Travis Barker and Kylie's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

And after chowing down on tasty snacks, the group took part in a group painting class in a room decorated with candles and string lights.

Leading up to her birthday celebrations, the Kylie Cosmetics founder – who has three-year-old daughter Storm with Travis Scott – received multiple birthday wishes on social media from her family and friends.

Her mother, Kris Jenner, wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my littlest angel @kyliejenner!!!! I can’t believe how fast time goes by!!! If I close my eyes it still feels like yesterday you were riding ponies down the street and bringing home stray cats…. And playing with my makeup!!!!!!

“You have brought all of us so much joy!!! You are the most amazing mommy!!!! The most amazing daughter, sister, friend, confidant and advisor and you are so wise beyond your years. You are so kind, generous beyond belief and so loyal, compassionate, and loving.

“You make every day extraordinary and your talent and creativity in everything you do amazes me… thank you for being an inspiration to so many …especially me. I love you so much and I am blessed to be your mommy. (sic)"