Joel Kinnaman is under investigation after being accused of rape.

The 'Suicide Squad' actor is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Swedish Prosecution Authority and is expected to be interviewed about the complaint, which is believed to have come from a woman named Bella Davis, aka Gabriella Magnusson, who the 41-year-old star received a restraining order against last week.

Joel accused the woman of extortion after she allegedly threatened to publicise false information about him in the past.

The actor's attorney, Patricia Glaser, told E! News: "It appears that after learning of the restraining order, she filed her complaint. The court papers that Mr. Kinnaman filed stated, among other things, that Ms. Davis threatened to publicise false information about Mr. Kinnaman - including that he had sex with her against her will - unless he capitulated to her monetary and other demands, which included Hollywood introductions, a work visa sponsorship, a blue verification checkmark on Instagram, and more. Mr. Kinnaman will be cooperating with police to clear his name."

The Swedish Prosecution Authority are planning to further look into the allegations against the 'For All Mankind' star before making a decision as to whether to go ahead with the case.

A spokesperson said: "The prosecutor got the case today and has hardly been able to look at it. She has said there is a need for further investigative matters before she can make a decision."

Joel recently addressed applying for a restraining order against the Swedish model, who he had a relationship with in 2018 when he was single but "did not respond" when she got back in touch in 2019 and 2020 because he was settled with Kelly Gale.

He wrote on Instagram: "While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumours unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photoshoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 USD for an apartment and more."

In response Bella denied his claims.

She said: "[Joel] should have an Oscar for how he's writing and acting. I never ever threatened or asked for money."

The restraining order is in place until a court hearing takes place on 31 August.