Britney Spears' mom has begged fans to "stop" criticising her and the star's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

The 'Toxic' singer is trying to have her father, Jamie Spears, removed as her co-conservator and recently branded the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 "abusive", and after her supporters repeatedly targeted her relatives for allegedly not showing their support, Lynne Spears has had enough.

Lynne had shared a photo of an enormous spiderweb outside her home on Instagram, prompting trolls to make jokes about her younger daughter Jamie Lynn Spears.

One wrote: "Awww cute! Jamie Lynn decorated her new place. Sorry, couldn’t help it."

Another commented: "Oooh look at that! It’s Jamie Lynn and her lively home.”

Minutes later, Lynne replied to both posters by simply saying, "stop".

The matriarch - who is considered an interested party in the case, though she doesn't have a formal role in the conversatorship like her ex-husband - then added a lengthier comment urging people to be better informed before attacking her family.

She wrote: “I do [speak up] by using my lawyer and the legal system since day one and NOT [by] using social media or the press! You need to do your research! Sorry you are so uninformed! Have a great day and try positivity!(sic)"

Lynne has backed Britney's bid to have Jamie removed from his post and recently told the courts her former spouse is "incapable of putting my daughter's interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level" and for him to carry on to be her co-conservator is "not in the best interests of my daughter".

Her defensive comments on Instagram came just days after Jamie Lynn shared an audio clip of her three-year-old daughter Ivey comforting her while she cried.

In the short clip, Ivey said: "It’ll be OK, Mom. It has to be OK, Mom."

Her tearful mother replied: "Thank you, baby."

Jamie Lynn first shared the audio over a black screen and she then shared it again with a GIF that encouraged her followers to turn their "sound on" in order to hear the exchange.

The two sisters have been seemingly taking aim at one another via their social media accounts in recent weeks.

The 'Stronger' singer shared a dance video on Instagram last month, with a caption which appeared to mock the sentiment expressed in a post shared by her younger sister earlier in the day.

Jamie Lynn had shared mirror selfies on her account along with the caption: "May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit [peace and heart emojis] (sic)"

And shortly afterwards, Britney shared her dancing video with a religious message of her own.

She wrote: "May the Lord wrap your mean a*s up in joy today… this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance… if you don't like it ... don't watch it!!!!! (sic)"

Following Britney's post, Jamie Lynn removed the caption on her own selfies, leaving just the emojis.

The 'Gimme More' hitmaker also slammed her younger sister for her involvement in the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, where she made a surprise appearance in a tribute section and sang Britney's track 'Till The World Ends'.

She fumed: "I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! (sic)"