Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn got married at night before heading home to chow down on a celebratory curry.

The singing superstar and his significant other tied the knot in January 2019 in what he has now described as a "tiny affair" during the evening, which had a limited guest list and was decorated with candles.

He said: "Me and Cherry’s actual wedding was a tiny affair, with hardly anyone there.

"We did it at night, at a random day in the middle of January, in the middle of nowhere.

"No one knew, no one came to it, we lit candles and we got married, went back and had a curry."

But the couple had a bigger bash a few months later, where some of their famous friends were present - much to the surprise of some of his other pals.

Ed - who has 11-month-old daughter Lyra with Cherry - said: "My friend Josh wore a triple denim suit and Stella McCartney had gone up to him and said she liked his suit, and he was quite p*****.

"She said, ‘I’m Stella,’ and he said, ‘What, like Stella f****** McCartney?’.

"And she was like, ‘Well, yeah’."

Despite banning mobile phones to keep photos of their big day away, the 'Bad Habits' hitmaker is still "surprised" pictures of the couple's bash didn't come out.

Speaking on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast, he added: "The wedding party was more a celebration of us and our friends.

"I didn’t want pictures getting out and I’m surprised they didn’t.

"Everyone was very present."

As well as getting married, Ed recently became a father, and he almost quit music after welcoming a daughter into the world - but he decided to set a good example to his kid by going back to work.

He said: "I stopped playing music for a bit. And music is entirely me as a person. Then I had my daughter and I was like, 'Right, that’s it. This is me. I am probably just going to be a dad. I am not going to play music anymore.'

"Then I was suddenly like, it is more important for my daughter to grow up knowing that her parents have a work ethic.

"I slowly got back into music that way and the creative process started flowing again."