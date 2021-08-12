Twitter has undergone a design change.

The social media platform unveiled its new design on Wednesday (11.08.21), including a brand-new font called Chirp which was been rolled out across the website and mobile apps.

Twitter posted about the news on its official account, writing: “wait did our font change?

“okay confirmed it did (sic)”

The platform first announced it was set to change fonts back in January, when it said the new look was set to come as part of a broader brand refresh.

In a blog post, they said: “Chirp strikes the balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a Tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed.”

The font isn’t the only visual change introduced on Wednesday, as Twitter have also updated the contrast of colours throughout the site.

In a thread posted by its design account, they said: “We’ve updated our colours to be high contrast and a lot less blue - a change made to draw attention to the photos and videos you create and share.

“We’re also rolling out new colours soon, giving you a fresh palette.

“Our new buttons are high contrast too. Now the most important actions you can take stand out. Yes, the follow buttons look different, but they’ll help you see what actions you’ve taken at a glance.”

And finally, Twitter have also cleared up some “visual clutter”, including divider lines between tweets and space between messages.

The company added: “There are fewer grey backgrounds and unnecessary divider lines. We also increased space to make text easier to read.

“This is only the start of more visual updates as Twitter becomes more centred on you and what you have to say!”