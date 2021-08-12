Apple has settled its lawsuit with Corellium.

The tech giant filed legal action against the firm in 2019 in a bid to force Corellium to shut down its virtual iOS software that allowed security researchers to detect flaws, as they claimed it infringed on Apple’s copyrights.

But on Wednesday (11.08.21), the Washington Post reported the Corellium sales team confirmed the company was continuing to see virtual devices after the lawsuit against them was settled.

Terms of the settlement have not been made public.

Apple had claimed Corellium was infringing its copyright by selling a copy of iOS without a license, and warned that hackers could use the virtual machine to develop tools to attack iPhone and iPad users.

In a statement at the time, Apple said: "Corellium's conduct plainly infringes Apple's copyrights.

"It simply copies everything: the code, the graphical user interface, the icons - all of it, in exacting detail.

"This is not a case in which it is questionable or unclear whether the defendant reproduced the rights-owner's works, or more subtly, whether particular portions of the works that the defendant took are ultimately protected by federal copyright law."

However, the company's initial complaint against Corellium was dismissed in December 2020 when a federal court ruled that Corellium "had established fair use" for deploying Apple's software.

Apple had previously attempted to acquire Corellium in 2018, but was rebuffed by the company, prompting the tech giants to file legal action instead.