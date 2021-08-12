Kanye West is "moving to another stadium".

The 44-year-old rapper has been living at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta since 23 July to finish his album 'Donda' after being so inspired by the crowd at his first listening party there, but days after hosting a second live streamed event for the as-yet unreleased record, it seems he's ready to move on.

His collaborator KayCyy tweeted the news before deleting the message shortly afterwards.

He posted: "We moving to another stadium."

Shortly after it was revealed Kanye had moved to the sports stadium - where he set up a dedicated studio space and had a chef on hand to prepare all his meals - the 'Stronger' hitmaker shocked fans when he shared a picture of his sparse living arrangements.

The 'Bound 2' rapper - who has four children with estranged wife Kim Kardashian West - took to Instagram to reveal a glimpse at his small bedroom.

The room was sparsely furnished with just a small bed, an open-fronted closet, some workout equipment and a TV.

The photograph showed a small selection of shoes and clothes and a bottle of water next to the bed, as well as a suitcase open on the floor.

Meanwhile, although Kim and Kanye split earlier this year, the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star recently admitted her estranged husband's attitude of not caring about other people's opinions had helped her learn to stay "true to herself".

She said: “I got to a point - and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likability factor or what any of perception of him was - as long as he was true to himself, that taught me so much in the best way of just being me and living in the moment.

“You don’t have to please everyone as long as I’m myself and as long as I’m doing it the way that I want to. Like, you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”